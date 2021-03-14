With 85,663 New COVID-19 Daily Cases, Brazil Beats India To Become Second Worst-hit Nation

Brazil on March 12 surpassed India to become the second-worst country hit with the coronavirus pandemic as the South American country reported 85,663 cases and 2,216 deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours. While the health infrastructure of Brazil is collapsing, the World Health Organisation has raised serious concerns over the rising cases and has said that action needs to be taken now to control the spread.

'P1 variant had several mutations that confer increased transmissibility'

Experts had identified the P1 variant in Brazil and stressed that the number of cases is rising due to this particular variant that emerged around the Amazon rainforest city of Manaus. The virus has been affecting the people who were treated and have been cured after giving the vaccines. The technical lead of WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove on Friday pointed that findings till now showed that the "P1 variant had several mutations that confer increased transmissibility."



Brazil recorded 11,363,380 cases while 275,105 people have succumbed to the virus till date. The latest numbers show that only 3% of the population have received vaccination till date, while Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who earlier denied taking a vaccine himself, is now seeking help from partner countries. The President is also being criticised for not procuring the supply of vaccines on time, as the cases are on the rise.



"Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It must be recalled that India in January sent 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil for which President Bolsonaro had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had tweeted: "Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi - Brazil is honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil."

