World's Loneliest Man 'Indio Do Buraco', The Last Of His Tribe Dies In Brazil: Report

Known as Indio do Buraco, the man who lived in total isolation for the past 26 years, passed away in Brazil, The Guardian reported, citing officials. Dubbed the world's loneliest man, he earned the nomenclature 'Indio do Buraco' as he lived in deep holes he dug, some of which were also used as animal traps. Indio do Buraco translates to "Indigenous man of the hole". The identity of the man, reportedly the last of his tribe, remains unrevealed.

As per reports, a majority of other members of Indio do Buraco's tribe who lived in the Tanaru indigenous area in the state of Rondônia were reportedly killed by ranchers in the 1970s. The last surviving man of his tribe, he reportedly resisted all attempts to contact him, attacking and shooting arrows at anyone who came near to him.

The body of the man was found in a hammock outside his straw hut on August 23. An official who discovered his body confirmed that he died a natural death and there were no signs of violence, The Guardian reported.

Only remaining member of an uncontacted indigenous tribe

"Having endured atrocious massacres and land invasions, rejecting contact with outsiders was his best chance of survival," Sarah Shenker, a campaigner at Survival International, the global movement for tribal peoples, was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

"He was the last of his tribe, and so that is one more tribe made extinct—not disappeared, as some people say. It's a much more active and genocidal process than disappearing," Shenker told The Guardian.

Marcelo dos Santos, a retired explorer who monitored his wellbeing for Funai, Brazil’s national Indigenous foundation, stated that he never trusted anyone because he had many traumatising experiences with the outside people, as per The Guardian report.

Dos Santos further said he and other Funai officials left strategically placed gifts of tools, seeds, and food but were always rebuffed. Also, officials who monitored the man's well-being from a distance found that the man had already prepared for death as he had placed brightly coloured feathers around his body. It is estimated that he died at 60 years of age.

