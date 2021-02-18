Yacsy Álvarez Accused Of 'operation Gideon' Blames Colombia, Guaido For Coup Plot

A jailed suspect of Operation Gideon, an armed infiltration into Venezuela by sea to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro that involved two US mercenaries, on Tuesday said that she was being made a 'scapegoat’ by Columbia and US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó ahead of her trial. In an interview with Associated Press from her detention centre in Columbia, Yacsy Álvarez said that those that held her on charges of co-conspiracy were actively involved with Venezuelan ringleaders, were aware of the coup attempters, and former US Special Forces soldiers’ conspiracy to oust Venezuelan President. As many as 300 heavily armed volunteers had launched an incursion into Venezuela from the northern tip of South America with a motive to raid military bases and ignite a rebellion against Mudaro in 2020. The failed attempt at coup involved an ex-US green beret, Jordan Goudreau, for who, Álvarez allegedly worked as a translator.

According to AP reporter, the prosecutors in Colombia charged Álvarez for smuggling weaponry to the ringleader of the plot, ex-US military personnel Goudreau, who is now jailed in Columbia on narcotics charges. Both Álvarez and Goudreau are accused of running secret training camps of combatants in Colombia for attacking the Venezuelan military, all of which, according to Alvarez was under the radar of the opposition’s Guaidó. The accused attorney, last month, had asked the judges to charge the Venezuelan opposition as the ‘co-conspirator’ of the failed coup plot. “I’ve got no military training, no political experience, no economic resources,” Álvarez told AP in the brief jail-cell interview from prison in Medellin. “They grabbed me, the most ignorant, to clean up the dishes broken by others,” she said.

[Former US President Donald Trump walks to a meeting in the Oval Office with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House in Washington. Credit: AP]

[Anti-government protester sits by ammunition being used by rebel troops rising up against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Credit: AP]

Accused: Columbia 'staging ground'

The accused, who questioned the US ally Colombia for denying any involvement, said that the Columbian security forces have been among the top US partners and have served as the staging ground for the incursion against Venezuela for several years. Further, she alleged that the retired Venezuelan army Gen. Cliver Alcalá had been in contact with Colombia’s intelligence services since 2017, which in an AP investigation was confirmed. “The information matches findings of an AP investigation last year that the always loquacious Alcalá openly touted his plans for an incursion and appealed for support in a June 2019 meeting with two agents from Colombia’s National Intelligence Directorate, or DNI,” the news agency claimed.

