YouTube, Facebook Accused Of Allowing 'misleading Ads' During Brazil Election's Campaign

An international human rights organisation, Global Witness, has recently revealed in a report that YouTube and Facebook have been allowing the dissemination of misinformation about the Brazilian election campaign. According to The Guardian report, the international NGO has showcased a number of intentionally misleading advertisements during the ongoing election campaign that has been dominated by the contentious race between incumbent far-right Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Furthermore, among the misleading advertisements, certain ads advised people not to cast a vote, while, a few gave a fake date for election ballots and some portrayed like Bolsonaro himself questioned the validity of the election.

According to Global Witness, YouTube gave its approval to run all of the misleading ads whereas Facebook just approved half, however, it emphasised that it had already pulled the ads from publication to prevent misunderstanding.

In spite of this, the NGO claimed that Facebook had approved all 11 of their advertisements in late July and early August, two months prior to the elections for the nation's President, Congress as well as the governors and legislatures of 27 states.

YouTube and Facebook allowed disinformation spread during Brazil poll, claims NGO

Revealing that the misleading ads were approved, Global Witness also stated that 50% of the advertisements were allowed in a second test one month before the election on October 2, while, the same number of ads were allowed after Lula won the first round of the election with 48.4% of the vote versus Bolsonaro's 43.2%. The organisation further highlighted that several of the advertisements that passed Facebook's testing had been disqualified in prior tests.

Jon Lloyd, a senior adviser at Global Witness, stated, “It’s frankly shocking that these massive firms with the technological prowess they clearly have, are unable to weed out such blatant disinformation being pushed onto their users,” The Guardian reported. Further, he added, “If it wasn’t already obvious it should now be undeniable to even the biggest sceptic – social media firms are fundamentally failing in their responsibility to stop democratic processes being undermined by false, misleading and purposeful deceit.”

Following these reports, a Meta representative stated that the company invests "significant resources" to safeguard elections and that between August 16 and September 30. Meta claimed 1,35,000 requests for Brazil-related advertisements were turned down. Even though the Global Witness report stated all the submitted ads were allowed by the Google-owned site, YouTube said it "reviewed the ads in question and removed those that violated our policies."

Further, the electoral court in Brazil this week ordered YouTube, Twitter as well as Google to remove dozens of Bolsonaro-supporting websites and postings and claimed the far-right's disinformation campaign was "harmful to Lula" and had "significant repercussions and persistent effects", The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)