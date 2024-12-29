Published 07:09 IST, December 29th 2024
South Korea Plane Crash Live Updates: Toll Rises to 28, Rescue Operations Underway
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- World News
- 1 min read
As many as 23 people were killed as a plane with 181 passengers onboard crashed in South Korea on Sunday.
The plane drove off the runway and hit into a wall at the Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people, as per Yonhap news agency.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Blog
As many as 23 people were killed as a plane with 181 passengers onboard crashed in South Korea on Sunday.
07:53 IST, December 29th 2024
South Korea tragedy: 2 survive deadly plane crash
Two passengers miraculously survive Boeing 737 crash at South Korea's Muan Airport.
07:14 IST, December 29th 2024
Aircraft drove off runway and crashed at Muan International Airport
An aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, with 23 casualties confirmed, Reuters reported quoting the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.
07:08 IST, December 29th 2024
28 killed after plane crashes at Muan airport in South Korea
28 dead from plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea
07:06 IST, December 29th 2024
South Korea plane with 181 onboard crashes
As many as 23 people were killed as a plane with 181 passengers onboard crashed in South Korea on Sunday.
Updated 08:01 IST, December 29th 2024