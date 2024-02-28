South Korea Reveals Pyongyang has Ramped Up Shell Deliveries to Russia

Advertisement

In a startling revelation, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik disclosed this week that Pyongyang has dispatched millions of artillery shells to Russia since the summit between North Korean President Kim Jong Un and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last September.

According to Shin, the military supplies have been sent to bolster Moscow’s efforts in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, exchanged for essential provisions like food and other necessities.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Shin detailed that North Korea had shipped approximately 6,700 containers to Russia, capable of accommodating up to roughly 3 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells or 500,000 rounds of 122 mm artillery shells, as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Advertisement

Shin emphasized the unusual surge in arms production, noting that while North Korea's arms factories typically operate at reduced capacity due to shortages of raw materials and power, certain facilities are now working at full capacity, primarily to fulfill orders for Russia.

Why does this matter?

The timing of Pyongyang's increased military support for Moscow comes amidst Ukraine's struggle with ammunition shortages, exacerbated by delays in Western aid as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its third year. The situation has been further complicated by a significant holdup of American military assistance in the U.S. Congress, with certain House Republicans hesitant to continue funding Kyiv's war effort.

Last week, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell underscored the urgent need for support to Ukraine, highlighting the critical ammunition shortages hindering Ukrainian soldiers in their fight against the aggressor.

Advertisement

In November, the EU expressed deep concern over reports of arms transfers and military collaboration between North Korea and Russia for use in the latter's “illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.” Both Russia and North Korea have previously denied allegations of Pyongyang supplying weapons or ammunition to Moscow's forces, despite ongoing concerns raised by international bodies and individual nations.

The revelations from South Korea regarding the significant uptick in shell deliveries to Russia underscore the complex dynamics at play in global conflicts and raise further questions about the extent of North Korea's involvement in international affairs.

Advertisement