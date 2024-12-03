South Korea's Opposition Leader Asks People To Gather Outside National Assembly

In a surprising late-night address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing the need to protect the nation from North Korea's communist forces and eliminate what he described as "anti-state elements" within the country. Yoon’s decision has sparked immediate backlash from both opposition and ruling party leaders, setting the stage for intense political conflict.

Yoon explained that the move was necessary to safeguard South Korea’s liberal constitutional order, emphasizing that he had no choice but to resort to martial law to remove pro-North Korea forces from the country. However, in his brief address, Yoon did not specify what specific measures would be taken as part of the martial law declaration.

Opposition Reacts: Calls for Public Mobilization

The declaration has been met with widespread opposition. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional. He also urged the public to mobilize and gather outside the National Assembly in protest. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Lee has called on all lawmakers from his party to assemble at the assembly to vote down the martial law declaration.

In addition to the opposition’s outcry, Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party and a member of President Yoon’s own party, described the move as "wrong" and vowed to block it. The political divisions are deepening, as both parties now face a constitutional showdown over the legitimacy of martial law.

The Legal Framework

Under South Korean law, martial law must be lifted if the majority of the National Assembly demands it through a vote. However, a crucial stipulation in the law also prohibits martial law forces from arresting lawmakers, a safeguard aimed at preserving the legislature’s independence during times of national emergency.

As protests intensify, Yonhap News Agency reports that police buses have been deployed outside the National Assembly, blocking access to the building. This move is seen as an effort to prevent lawmakers from assembling to vote on the declaration, further escalating tensions between the government and opposition.

Historical Context

This declaration of martial law marks a significant and controversial moment in South Korea’s political history. The last time martial law was declared in the country was in 1979, following the assassination of dictator Park Chung Hee. This event led to widespread political unrest, and martial law lasted until 1987, when democratic reforms were enacted.