  • South Korea Warns It Can Send Arms To Ukraine After Reports of North's Troops In Russia

Published 17:19 IST, October 22nd 2024

South Korea Warns It Can Send Arms To Ukraine After Reports of North's Troops In Russia

South Korea warned Tuesday it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia, as both North Korea and Russia denied the movements.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
