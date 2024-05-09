Southern Brazil Faces Risk of New Storms Amid Floods, 128 Still Missing

According to the state's civil defence authority, as many as 128 people are still missing. | Image:AP

Brasilia: Already ravaged by floods that have claimed 100 lives so far, southern Brazil is expected to see more rains in the coming days. As authorities continue to carry out rescue operations, many residents have refused to leave their houses and are still living in the flood-hit areas, despite the risk of new storms. The natural disaster has left over 163,000 seeking shelter, news agency Reuters reported.

The rain-induced floods that wreaked havoc since last week, have destroyed highways and bridges in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, bordering Uruguay and Argentina.

According to the state's civil defence authority, as many as 128 people are still missing. The authorities have urged people living close to the Patos lagoon south of Porto Alegre to leave their homes immediately.

The Army personnel resorted to using amphibious armoured cars to rescue people from flooding in Canoas, just north of the city, where the waters have reached a depth of some three meters (10 ft), turning the streets into a pond.

On Wednesday afternoon, Porto Alegre city hall warned rescuers to halt their efforts, given the forecast for rain, lightning storms and winds exceeding 80 km per hour (50 mph).

More Floods Likely

Brazil's national centre for natural disasters issued a warning stating that the southern area of Rio Grande do Sul state could see more flooding, with rainfall expected to restart after a brief hiatus.

The region could face more "very large" floods "of serious proportions", Weather forecaster MetSul said in a statement.

In neighbouring Uruguay, storms and flooding have led to the closure of highways, leaving nearly 800 people displaced and over 3,000 people without electricity.

Brazil city Porto Alegre, with a population of about 1.3 million people, has plunged into darkness after power companies cut off electricity for security reasons.

In a double whammy, the residents are also facing shortages of products, especially drinking water.

Sources said there was no access for supply trucks or employees trying to get to work. Additionally, sales of mineral water were restricted in some supermarkets.

In Porto Alegre, the rescue operations by volunteers were also affected by looting, with police providing security using boats and even jet skis.

