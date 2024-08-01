Published 07:32 IST, August 1st 2024
Southport Mass Stabbing: 17-Year-Old Charged With Murder Over UK Dance Class Attack that Killed 3
About two dozen children were attending the summer vacation workshop on Monday when an attacker with a knife burst in.
- World
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Merseyside Police force said the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, faces three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder over people injured in the attack | Image: AP
