English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Spanish Artist Set To Marry AI Hologram, Explores Love in 'Hybrid Couple' Project

Spanish artist weds AI hologram, explores love and identity in 'Hybrid Couple' project, challenging boundaries of human-technology relationships.

Garvit Parashar
Spanish Artist Set To Marry AI Hologram
Spanish Artist Set To Marry AI Hologram | Image:Instagram: hauterrfly
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a first-of-a-kind thing, Spanish artist Alicia Frami has decided to marry an AI-made hologram. And with this, she has become the first human to marry a digital hologram of AI. She created this hologram with technology and machine learning (ML). Moreover, she has booked a venue for her wedding, and the ceremony is going to take place in Rotterdam this year, as suggested by the reports. 

 

Advertisement

The future partner of Alicia Frami is a custom-made suit that is meant to satisfy all of her emotional needs. The AI hologram is a "middle-aged male hologram with slightly complex logistics." This is how she has characterised her future partner. Moreover, this marriage is not an emotional bond but more of a part of her new project, “Hybrid Couple.” In this project, she will check out the borders of love, intimacy, and identity in the field of AI. 

A statement was posted on this website regarding this, in which she explains that the AI lacks poetry, art, and warmth and is still close to science. "I want to create an artistic documentary that combines drawings, conversations with other women, and illustrations of arms, bodies, romantic desires, household scenarios, and my partner's everyday activities," she added. She went on, “I want to investigate ways to incorporate the hologram into my everyday life.”

Advertisement

According to the report, Ms. Framis is currently designing the bridal gown and attire for the wedding guests. The ceremony is scheduled to take place atop the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

Furthermore, she has shared images and videos of her work on Instagram with her partner. She expressed her belief that forming emotional connections with robots and holograms is inevitable. She believes these entities can exhibit sensitivity and become valuable companions, akin to how smartphones have alleviated loneliness and filled voids in our lives.

Advertisement

Ms. Framis emphasised the potential for AI to serve as companions for those seeking companionship. She stated that whether we embrace it or not, a new era of relationships is emerging where individuals engage romantically with robots, holograms, avatars, and similar entities. She likened this evolving dynamic to learning new languages through platforms like Duolingo, suggesting that we will cultivate relationships with these entities in a similar manner.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement