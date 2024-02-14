Advertisement

In a first-of-a-kind thing, Spanish artist Alicia Frami has decided to marry an AI-made hologram. And with this, she has become the first human to marry a digital hologram of AI. She created this hologram with technology and machine learning (ML). Moreover, she has booked a venue for her wedding, and the ceremony is going to take place in Rotterdam this year, as suggested by the reports.

The future partner of Alicia Frami is a custom-made suit that is meant to satisfy all of her emotional needs. The AI hologram is a "middle-aged male hologram with slightly complex logistics." This is how she has characterised her future partner. Moreover, this marriage is not an emotional bond but more of a part of her new project, “Hybrid Couple.” In this project, she will check out the borders of love, intimacy, and identity in the field of AI.

A statement was posted on this website regarding this, in which she explains that the AI lacks poetry, art, and warmth and is still close to science. "I want to create an artistic documentary that combines drawings, conversations with other women, and illustrations of arms, bodies, romantic desires, household scenarios, and my partner's everyday activities," she added. She went on, “I want to investigate ways to incorporate the hologram into my everyday life.”

According to the report, Ms. Framis is currently designing the bridal gown and attire for the wedding guests. The ceremony is scheduled to take place atop the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

Furthermore, she has shared images and videos of her work on Instagram with her partner. She expressed her belief that forming emotional connections with robots and holograms is inevitable. She believes these entities can exhibit sensitivity and become valuable companions, akin to how smartphones have alleviated loneliness and filled voids in our lives.

Ms. Framis emphasised the potential for AI to serve as companions for those seeking companionship. She stated that whether we embrace it or not, a new era of relationships is emerging where individuals engage romantically with robots, holograms, avatars, and similar entities. She likened this evolving dynamic to learning new languages through platforms like Duolingo, suggesting that we will cultivate relationships with these entities in a similar manner.