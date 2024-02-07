Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Spanish Police Bust Alleged Corpse-Selling Racket

Spanish police announced on Monday that they caught the owners of a funeral home in Valencia.

Manasvi Asthana
The suspects "falsified documentation to get the bodies from hospitals and retirement homes in order to later sell them to universities for research for 1,200 ($1,300) per corpse," a police statement said.
The suspects "falsified documentation to get the bodies from hospitals and retirement homes in order to later sell them to universities for research for 1,200 ($1,300) per corpse." | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spanish police announced on Monday that they caught the owners of a funeral home in Valencia. The owners are accused of selling dead bodies to university research departments for 1,200 euros per corpse. 

The police arrested four individuals - two owners and two employees - who are accused of not only selling bodies to universities but also assisting in getting rid of them afterward. After the bodies were studied, they allegedly either incinerated them or disposed of their dismembered parts in other coffins designated for cremation. The majority of the bodies involved were from individuals who did not have any family.

Advertisement

The suspects "falsified documentation to get the bodies from hospitals and retirement homes in order to later sell them to universities for research for 1,200 ($1,300) per corpse," said a police statement. The suspects had sold at least 11 bodies, it added.

In certain instances they allegedly charged the universities for cremations that were never carried out. "They billed one university 5,040 euros for incinerating 11 bodies after being studied, which were not accounted for in the invoices of any of the crematoriums in the city," police said.

Advertisement

In early 2023, the police started looking into the case after discovering that two funeral home workers used fake documents to take a body from a hospital morgue. Instead of burying it, they brought the body to university researchers. The body belonged to a man who was supposed to be buried in his hometown, and the burial expenses were covered by the local council. However, it was sold for research without anyone's permission.

The suspects sought individuals who had passed away without any living relatives, preferably foreigners, according to the police. In another instance, the suspects allegedly convinced an elderly man with mental impairments to agree to donate his body for scientific purposes. Although the donor form specified sending the body to a particular medical facility, it was ultimately taken to another facility that offered more money, as per the police statement.

Advertisement

The individuals involved are being charged with fraud and falsifying documents.



 

Advertisement



 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos15 minutes ago

  2. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  4. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement