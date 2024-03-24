×

Updated May 19th, 2022 at 14:09 IST

Sri Lanka: Authorities stop providing fuel to MPs from police filling stations amid crisis

Amid the worsening crisis, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to stop providing fuel from the Narahenpita Police Transport Division to parliamentarians.

Reported by: Anurag Roushan
Sri Lanka
Image: Facebook/@Ranil Wickremesinghe/AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid the worsening economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to stop providing fuel from the Narahenpita Police Transport Division to some selected vehicles. Following public outrage that fuel was being distributed at subsidised rates, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation announced, on Thursday, that it will no longer supply petrol to parliamentarians from the Narahenpita Police Transport Division's filling station. "We do not allow to sell fuel at subsidized rates at any filling station. We cannot imagine selling fuel at a loss," said Attorney-at-Law Sumith Wijesinghe, the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, News First reported. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police was requested by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana to provide fuel from the Narahenpita Police Transport Division to parliamentarians. However, the matter was later raised in the parliament by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Thalatha Athukorala. She stated it is unfair that MPs receive preferential treatment for fuel while the rest of the population is forced to stand in queue for hours. "This decision has put us in danger," she further pointed out. 

MPs seek hotel accommodation from the Speaker amid acute fuel crisis

Meanwhile, some of the parliamentarians have sought for hotel accommodation from the Speaker owing to the severe fuel crisis. Speaking at the parliament on Thursday, Speaker Abeywardana said that some MPs wanted to return home early and needed fuel. “Otherwise they asked me to book a hotel for them to stay here,” the Speaker said, as per the Colombo Gazette. Meanwhile, several MPs from outside of Colombo have already resorted to social media to express their need for fuel to return home following parliament sessions. According to reports, a heated debate occurred in the parliament on Thursday over claims that MPs were being provided subsidised fuel, however, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe refuted all such accusations.

Sri Lankan economic crisis 

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, recently-appointed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has pledged that his government will bail out the country from the ongoing crisis as soon as possible. 

Image: Facebook/@Ranil Wickremesinghe/AP

Published May 19th, 2022 at 14:09 IST

