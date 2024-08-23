Published 08:24 IST, August 23rd 2024
Sri Lanka to Give Free Visa to 35 Countries, Including India From Oct 1. Get Details
Travelers from as many as 35 countries, including India, will be able to get free visa services to Sri Lanka from October 1
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Travelers from as many as 35 countries, including India, will be able to get free visa services to Sri Lanka from October 1 | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:24 IST, August 23rd 2024