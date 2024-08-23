sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Mpox | US Elections | Sunita Williams | PM Modi in Poland |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Sri Lanka to Give Free Visa to 35 Countries, Including India From Oct 1. Get Details

Published 08:24 IST, August 23rd 2024

Sri Lanka to Give Free Visa to 35 Countries, Including India From Oct 1. Get Details

Travelers from as many as 35 countries, including India, will be able to get free visa services to Sri Lanka from October 1

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Lanka free tourist visa 2024
Travelers from as many as 35 countries, including India, will be able to get free visa services to Sri Lanka from October 1 | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:24 IST, August 23rd 2024