Advertisement

Days after United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as the country's new premier, two names have been recommended to fill the vacancy of the Deputy Speaker post in the Sri Lankan Parliament. As per a report by the Colombo Page, Ajith Rajapakse of Hambanthota district has been nominated for the post by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), while Rohini Kumari Wijerathna of Matale district has been nominated by the Sri Lankan Opposition party - Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). On May 17, a vote is likely to be held in Parliament to elect the country's new Deputy Speaker, out of the two nominees.

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the former Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stepped down from his post after several political parties, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which he represented, broke away and joined the Opposition in Parliament. However, with Siyambalapitiya's resignation, the island nation has sunk even deeper into the ongoing economic crisis. Meanwhile, as many as four MPs were sworn in as new cabinet ministers in the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government.

Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Minister of Public administration, Prof. GL Peiris as the Foreign Minister, Prasanna Ranatunga as the Minister of Urban Development and housing and Kanchana Wijesekara as the Minister of Power and Energy, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also wrote to Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, urging his SJB party to join the government. The Prime Minister also requested the Leader of Opposition to put traditional party politics aside and work with him to overcome Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis. However, Premadasa stated that he will only agree to a multi-party government.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as the country's new Prime Minister in an attempt to stabilize the ongoing political as well as economic turmoil. However, protests continue to take place even after Wickremesinghe took charge as the country's premier on May 12.

(Image: @Ajith Rajapakse/@Rohini Wijerathna/Facebook/AP)