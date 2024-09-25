sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Newly Appointed Sri Lankan President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections

Published 00:19 IST, September 25th 2024

Newly Appointed Sri Lankan President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections

Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka's new president during a ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:19 IST, September 25th 2024