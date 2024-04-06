Advertisement

Tehran: In a written message to the United States, Iran has advised Washington to "step aside" as Tehran readies to give a befitting response to suspected Israeli strikes on its consulate in Syria.

The Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on X, "In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt."

"In response, US asked Iran not to target American facilities," he added.

As of now, the US hasn't commented on Iran's alleged message.

This development comes after the United States cited that it is in a "high state of vigilance" and is preparing for a significant response from Iran against Israelis or American intelligence in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran earlier vowed to deliver a "slap" to Israel, its arch-enemy.

However, it’s unclear when that would happen or whether Iran would try to attack Israel directly or through one of its proxy groups such as Hezbollah.

The airstrike hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus, on Monday, claiming the lives of at least 13 people including seven Iranians. Two top generals were also among the dead.

While Israel has repeatedly targeted Iran-linked assets in Syria over the past few months, this, meanwhile, was the first time an attack struck an Iranian diplomatic building.