Male: At a political event in Male, ex-Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that his successor, Mohamed Muizzu, must stop being “stubborn” and advised him to seek dialogue with neighbours to resolve the nation's ongoing economic problems. His comments come at a time when reports have emerged that Muizzu, a seemingly pro-China leader, has approached India with a request for debt relief.

Speaking at the Maldivian Democratic Party event in the capital Male, Solih said that he had seen the reports mentioning the debt restructuring request from Muizzu but, according to a report from a local news portal, he disagreed with his successor's assertion that the nation was facing financial problems due to loans taken from India.

Maldives, he said, owes a debt of MVR 18 billion compared to the MVR 8 billion debt it owes to India. He added that the repayment period for this debt is 25 years.

"However, I am confident that our neighbours will help. We must stop being stubborn and seek dialogue. There are many parties that can help us. But he [Muizzu] doesn't want to compromise. I feel they [the government] are starting to understand the situation only now," Solih said.

The former president said the government was deceiving the public and relaunching projects initiated by the MDP government. He said ministers are now lying to cover up those lies.

Muizzu criticised India during and after the presidential election campaign and relations between the two countries have deteriorated since he assumed office in November.

He has demanded the complete withdrawal of 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms used for humanitarian and medical evacuations in the Maldives by May 10. The first batch of 26 Indian military personnel had already left the island nation and was replaced by civilians.

In his first media interview, Muizzu claimed that he has not taken any action or made any statements that may strain the relationship between the two countries.

India will continue to remain the Maldives’ closest ally, he said and emphasised that there was no question about it, Maldives news portal Edition.mv said in a report on Thursday.

Muizzu’s conciliatory comments towards India came ahead of Parliament elections in Maldives slated to be held on April 21.

He is yet to visit India although it has been four months since the new government took over. The first overseas trip by Maldivian presidents had always been to India, the report noted. However, Muizzu visited China in January, making his first state visit.

With inputs from PTI.