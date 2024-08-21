sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:14 IST, August 21st 2024

2 Stranded Russian Climbers Rescued After Six Days on Remote Pakistani Peak, 1 Still Missing

After six days stranded on a remote peak in Pakistan’s northeast, two injured Russian climbers were rescued, while another remains missing and is presumed dead.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gasherbrum peak
The Russian team, which was not accompanied by guides, took an unusual route on Gasherbrum. | Image: X
