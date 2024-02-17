Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Strange Friendship Video Of Cat And Horse Having Fun Together Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: We have a great friendship clip between a horse and a cat to enjoy, just in case you like weird videos.

Pritam Saha
Strange Video Of Cat And Horse Friendship Goes Viral
Strange Video Of Cat And Horse Friendship Goes Viral | Image:X
Viral: Animal friendships, irrespective of species, frequently serve as evidence of the ability of animals to develop companionship, empathy, and emotional connections. Particularly popular are dogs and cats, who are renowned for being friendly and for developing close relationships with humans as well as other animals, such as parrots and even horses. A heartwarming friendship video that was taken on camera attracted a lot of attention. And in case you too enjoy watching these kinds of videos, we have a strange friendship between a horse and a cat for you to enjoy.

Amazing Video

A cat is seen sitting on a bamboo pole, waiting for a horse, in a video that was uploaded on X, the previous Twitter. The cat jumps on top of the horse as soon as it arrives. You can see the horse and the cat having fun together later in the video. The video was originally shared a year ago, but as soon as it was re-posted, 976 K views, 27,000 likes, and a ton of comments were received. 

The companionship of a cat and a horse is beneficial to both creatures. Horses, who are bright and curious, love the stimulus of playing with a cat, while cats, who are kept as pets, value having a friend to play with and offer emotional stability.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

