sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Strategically Important Myanmar Military HQ Appears to Fall to the Resistance, in a Blow to Regime

Published 12:34 IST, August 6th 2024

Strategically Important Myanmar Military HQ Appears to Fall to the Resistance, in a Blow to Regime

Myanmar's military acknowledges losing the Northeast Command in Lashio to ethnic militias, marking a significant defeat as the conflict escalates.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Myanmar Military Admits Loss of Key Base Amid Ethnic Militia Offensive
Myanmar Military Admits Loss of Key Base Amid Ethnic Militia Offensive | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:34 IST, August 6th 2024