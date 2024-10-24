Published 21:22 IST, October 24th 2024
‘Stripped of Her Freedom’: Vasundhara Oswal’s Sister Shares Disturbing Audio Clip
The family also shared an audio clip of Vasundhara’s last phone call with them, where she is heard in distress, crying, “They’re taking my phone. They’re taking
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Vasundhara: Arrested in Uganda, Billionaire's Daughter Cries in Audio | Image: Instagram/vasundharaoswal
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:22 IST, October 24th 2024