sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Students Still Managing Roads In Bangladesh Despite Traffic Police Joining Their Duties

Published 15:04 IST, August 14th 2024

Students Still Managing Roads In Bangladesh Despite Traffic Police Joining Their Duties

Several Bangladeshi students, who were behind the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, are still controlling traffic on the roads in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Students still managing roads in Bangladesh despite traffic police joining their duties
Students still managing roads in Bangladesh despite traffic police joining their duties | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:04 IST, August 14th 2024