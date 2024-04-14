Advertisement

New Delhi: A study by archaeologists has found the evidence of the ritual of human sacrifice across Europe during the stone age. A pattern of ritual killing during the Neolithic Age (or Stone Age) has been discovered. Several skeletons of women which were found in a tomb in France's Rhone Valley were analysed during the research.

The skeletons were found in a complicated position with their necks tied to their legs behind their back, so that they effectively strangled themselves.

Advertisement

The ritual, called incaprettamento, seems to have been a tradition in Europe over 2,000 years ago, according to media reports. The study, published on April 10 in Science Advances, identified more than dozen such murders.

The tomb, situated in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux near Avignon in southern France, was discovered over two decades ago.

Advertisement

The tomb mimics a silo (a pit where generally grain is stored), and it had the remains of three women who were buried there about 5,500 years ago. Researchers believe that they were alive when they were buried.

Media reports citing a biological anthropologist claimed that the killing was linked to agriculture.

