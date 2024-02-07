The drought in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest and crucial in storing away carbon dioxide came as Earth endured the hottest year on record. | Image: Social Media

Washington: Researchers on Wednesday revealed the cause of last year’s severe drought in the Amazon last year that sent rivers to record lows was due to Human-induced global warming and not El Nino.

Researchers added that it also led to required deliveries of food and drinking water to hundreds of river communities and killed dozens of endangered dolphins, news agency AP reported.

The World Weather Attribution, an initiative where climate scientists rapidly analyse extreme events and try to find their possible connections to climate change revealed that both climate change and El Niño contributed almost equally to a reduction in rainfall. However, higher global temperatures were the biggest reason for the drought.

According to Friederike Otto, study's co-author said that the drought was agricultural, combining reduced rainfall with hotter conditions that evaporated moisture from plants and soil. It was that heat-driven evaporation that was critical in the drought’s severity.

“What is now about a one-in-50-year event would have been much less likely to occur in a 1.2-degree cooler world. If we continue to warm the climate, this combination of low rainfall and high temperatures will become even more frequent,” Otto said.

The team used a scientifically accepted method of running computer simulations of weather events as they unfolded in a fictional world without global warming and compared those results with what happened.

The drought in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest and crucial in storing away carbon dioxide came as Earth endured the hottest year on record.

The planet is closer than ever to the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) increase since pre-industrial times that countries had hoped to stay within to avoid the 'worst consequences' of climate change, such as deadly heat, rising seas, flooding, and wildfires.

(With AP inputs)