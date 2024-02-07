Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:29 IST
Sudipta Mohanty, Indian-American Doctor, Accused of Masturbating Next to Minor Found Not Guilty
The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boston federal court.
Boston(US): Federal court in Boston in the US has acquitted Indian-American doctor Sudipta Mohanty who was accused of masturbating next to a 14-year-old girl on a Hawaii-Boston flight, media reports stated.
The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boston federal court. The incident happened in May 2022 but he was arrested in August 2023.
Earlier in May 2023, a US-based investigating agency, FBI, had posted on social media platform X that Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts within the in front of a 14-year-old girl onboard a flight. Subsequently, he was arrested by the probe agency.
“Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022(sic),” the FBI Boston had tweeted.
