Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Sudipta Mohanty, Indian-American Doctor, Accused of Masturbating Next to Minor Found Not Guilty

The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boston federal court.

Digital Desk
Is Scolding a Student an Offence? Madhya Pradesh HC Delivers Big Verdict on Class 12 Student Suicide
The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Boston(US): Federal court in Boston in the US has acquitted Indian-American doctor Sudipta Mohanty who was accused of masturbating next to a 14-year-old girl on a Hawaii-Boston flight, media reports stated.

The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boston federal court. The incident happened in May 2022 but he was arrested in August 2023.

Advertisement

Earlier in May 2023, a US-based investigating agency, FBI, had posted on social media platform X that Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts within the in front of a 14-year-old girl onboard a flight. Subsequently, he was arrested by the probe agency.  

“Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly  committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022(sic),” the FBI Boston had tweeted.

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 34 minutes ago

  4. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement