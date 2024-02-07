Advertisement

Boston(US): Federal court in Boston in the US has acquitted Indian-American doctor Sudipta Mohanty who was accused of masturbating next to a 14-year-old girl on a Hawaii-Boston flight, media reports stated.

The judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boston federal court. The incident happened in May 2022 but he was arrested in August 2023.

Earlier in May 2023, a US-based investigating agency, FBI, had posted on social media platform X that Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts within the in front of a 14-year-old girl onboard a flight. Subsequently, he was arrested by the probe agency.

#BREAKING: Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. https://t.co/Rl3dV7ORM2 pic.twitter.com/gLTOFhXR52 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 10, 2023

