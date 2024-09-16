sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Suspect In Attempted Trump Assassination Waited For Nearly 12 Hours: Report

Published 23:20 IST, September 16th 2024

Suspect In Attempted Trump Assassination Waited For Nearly 12 Hours: Report

Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in attempted Trump assassination, was arrested after authorities spotted a firearm poking out of shrubbery on the golf course.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donald Trump
Law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:20 IST, September 16th 2024