Published 23:20 IST, September 16th 2024
Suspect In Attempted Trump Assassination Waited For Nearly 12 Hours: Report
Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in attempted Trump assassination, was arrested after authorities spotted a firearm poking out of shrubbery on the golf course.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:20 IST, September 16th 2024