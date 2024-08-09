sb.scorecardresearch
  Suspected Houthi Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack Targets Ship Off Yemen, Authorities Say

Published 01:17 IST, August 9th 2024

Suspected Houthi Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack Targets Ship Off Yemen, Authorities Say

Meanwhile on Thursday, US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the Mideast from a base in the United Kingdom, authorities said Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suspected Houthi Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack Targets Ship Off Yemen, Authorities Say | Image: AP
