Published 01:17 IST, August 9th 2024
Suspected Houthi Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack Targets Ship Off Yemen, Authorities Say
Meanwhile on Thursday, US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the Mideast from a base in the United Kingdom, authorities said Thursday.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suspected Houthi Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack Targets Ship Off Yemen, Authorities Say | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:17 IST, August 9th 2024