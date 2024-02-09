Advertisement

Viral: Elephants are highly emotional creatures that possess exceptional intelligence and complexity. That is demonstrated by this widely shared video. Twitter users have been moved by a heartwarming exchange between a baby elephant and its caregiver. On the same bed and blanket as its caregiver, the small animal can be seen in the video attempting to fall asleep.

Heartwarming Video

A baby elephant, who is attempting to adjust to a single bed and a blanket, playfully attacks the guy who is sleeping in his bed in the endearing video. The man eventually allowed the elephant inside to share. The animal has encircled the man's hands in its trunk to make sure he stays at its side. In exchange, the caregiver gives the newborn elephant tender pats on the cheeks, which cause the elephant to close its eyes. The little elephant eventually falls asleep when the caregiver places his head on its trunk.

Baby elephant tries to sleep with its caregiver. 💕😂pic.twitter.com/qZj680xXPP — Figen (@TheFigen_) February 7, 2024

Lovely Friendship

Following their lovely friendship, a plenty of animal lovers rushed the comment section, calling the occasion "the moment of a lifetime." A man wrote, "I'd like to do this once. Although it's awful that I don't have much time, having wildlife trust me enough to cling to me is definitely on my “bucket list.”

Advertisement

Elephants are extremely sentimental creatures. A variety of emotions, such as happiness, grief, rage, and compassion, have been seen in them. Elephants have been observed to exhibit empathy for other elephants that are in pain. They are also known to build close ties with herd mates, family members, and even caretakers. When an elephant in their herd passes away, they have been seen to display indications of grief and mourning. Their playful behavior and social connections demonstrate that they are also capable of feeling happiness and joy.