Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Sweet Video Of Baby Elephant Attempting To Sleep With Its Caretaker Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: Following their lovely friendship, a plenty of animal lovers rushed the comment section, calling the occasion "the moment of a lifetime."

Pritam Saha
Baby Elephant Adorable Video
Baby Elephant Adorable Video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Elephants are highly emotional creatures that possess exceptional intelligence and complexity. That is demonstrated by this widely shared video. Twitter users have been moved by a heartwarming exchange between a baby elephant and its caregiver. On the same bed and blanket as its caregiver, the small animal can be seen in the video attempting to fall asleep.

Heartwarming Video

A baby elephant, who is attempting to adjust to a single bed and a blanket, playfully attacks the guy who is sleeping in his bed in the endearing video. The man eventually allowed the elephant inside to share. The animal has encircled the man's hands in its trunk to make sure he stays at its side. In exchange, the caregiver gives the newborn elephant tender pats on the cheeks, which cause the elephant to close its eyes. The little elephant eventually falls asleep when the caregiver places his head on its trunk.

Lovely Friendship

Following their lovely friendship, a plenty of animal lovers rushed the comment section, calling the occasion "the moment of a lifetime." A man wrote, "I'd like to do this once. Although it's awful that I don't have much time, having wildlife trust me enough to cling to me is definitely on my “bucket list.”

Advertisement

Elephants are extremely sentimental creatures. A variety of emotions, such as happiness, grief, rage, and compassion, have been seen in them. Elephants have been observed to exhibit empathy for other elephants that are in pain. They are also known to build close ties with herd mates, family members, and even caretakers. When an elephant in their herd passes away, they have been seen to display indications of grief and mourning. Their playful behavior and social connections demonstrate that they are also capable of feeling happiness and joy. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

5 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement