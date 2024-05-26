Advertisement

Sydney, Australia: An Indian-origin chef in Sydney is capturing hearts across the internet after a viral video showcased him at his pop-up stall, offering a variety of Indian food items but with no customers in sight. The poignant video, which has since gained widespread attention, features the elderly chef, Padam Vyas, eventually packing up his stall and running for cover as it starts to rain.

The video was shared by The Colonial Restaurants, a Sydney-based restaurant chain, on Instagram with the caption: "Our beloved Head Chef @himalayansaltsydney made food for the people of Sydney but no one came." The same video, posted by a Sydney-based marketing agency, has garnered an impressive 52 million views and counting.

While the majority of the over 18,000 comments on the video are positive, showing overwhelming support for Chef Vyas, a few users criticized Indian street food and questioned its hygiene. However, the outpouring of love and encouragement has been the dominant reaction.

"His food was probably the best one at the whole market," wrote one user. Another commented, “Stop, I'll eat every food in his stall.”

Speaking to HT.com, Chef Vyas, 67, clarified what transpired that day. "A few people came. It was a nasty day. It was raining... People who are trolling, they don't know. They don't know the atmosphere and the system in Australia," he said, explaining that licences are required before undertaking any outdoor catering in Australia. “Without that, you can't do catering,” he added.

Chef Vyas emphasized the quality of his offerings, noting, “This is not street food. This is food from a five-star restaurant. This is not India. This is different.” His stall at the pop-up featured a delectable array of items, including samosa, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, seekh kabab, and rogan josh.

With a culinary career that began in some of the top hotels in Delhi, Chef Vyas moved to Australia in 1988. He now runs a catering company in Sydney and collaborates with The Colonial Restaurants.