A priest and four other men were stabbed in a Sydney church, after the recent stabbing incident at Bondi Junction.

Sydney Church Stabbing: A priest was attacked in a church in Sydney, Australia, today. The knife attack happened two days after the stabbing incident at Bondi Junction in the city in which six people were killed. The attacker, a male, has reportedly been arrested.

The attempt to stab the priest, who has been identified as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, reportedly took place at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney. A livestream of the incident has been captured and is going viral on social media. According to Australian media reports, four other men were stabbed, including a man in his sixties, one in his fifties, another in his thirties, and one in his twenties. The incident occurred at 7:10 pm local time.

In the video, the bishop can be seen leading a service and standing at the altar, when a man approaches him with a knife and tries to stab him multiple times. An X user posted the video of the stabbing attack at the church in Sydney. “Stabbing attack at Sydney Church ! Bishop Mar Mari was attacked during live stream in Wakekey, while delivering his sermon,” she said.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police has released an official statement, which reads as follows:

“UPDATE: Police remain at the scene of an alleged stabbing at a church in Wakeley in Sydney’s southwest. About 7.10pm tonight (Monday 15 April 2024) police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended. A male was arrested and remains in police custody. The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital. A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area. More information will be provided once it becomes available.”

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel reportedly was against the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent vaccination.