Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Worst Thing Ever! Who Does That To People?: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror of Sydney Stabbing Incident

I saw a woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood. It was insanity. I thought I was going to die. My whole life was flashing before me," said a young girl

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sydney Knife Attack: Survivors recount tales of horror
Sydney Knife Attack: Survivors recount tales of horror | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Sydney: After multiple people were killed in a stabbing spree in Sydney's Bondi junction on Saturday, several eyewitnesses recounted their horrific experience.  "We saw all these people running towards us. And, then we heard a shot. My husband dragged me into one shop and there was another lady who was trying to lock the doors," said one woman. Narrating her tale of horror, another woman said, "There was panic that gripped the mall. Everybody ran for their lives. They were lying in a pool of blood. Many shops were locking the doors and saving their lives from the attacker."

"Who does that to people?," said an eyewitness, crying out aloud, saying, "This was the worst thing ever. I saw a woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood. It was insanity. I thought I was going to die. My whole life was flashing before me." The attacker was seen brandishing his blood-stained knife and having a go at anyone.

Witness Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer, told the network that took he took shelter inside a shop while the attack was going on. "And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn't know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

At least five people have been killed in the tragic attack, as per the local police. Out of the injured, there was a 9-month-old baby, who is still admitted to the hospital. While the attacker has been shot dead by the police, another suspect is still on the loose. A massive manhunt is underway to nab the other suspect, according to reports.

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

