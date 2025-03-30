Syria's 'Eidi'! New Transitional Govt of 23-Member Cabinet Swears-In 4 Months After Fall of Assad's Regime

Damascus: The people of Syria have got their Eidi a few days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as the new transitional government comprising of a 23-member cabinet has been sworn-in, four months after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December last year. This is a major step towards stability and peace, for the country, especially after the massive political turmoil in the past months.

Syria Gets New Transitional Govt with 23-Member Cabinet

The newly formed 23-member Cabinet, which includes ministers of different religious and ethnic backgrounds, marks the first government of Syria's five-year transitional period. It replaces the interim government established after Bashar al-Assad was ousted in early December. Unlike previous administrations, this Cabinet does not include a prime minister, as the temporary constitution signed by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa earlier this month stipulates that the government will be led by a secretary general.

In his speech announcing the new government, al-Sharaa emphasized, "The formation of this new government today signifies our collective determination to create a new state." While the majority of Syria’s insurgent groups now in control are Sunni, the inclusion of members from minority sects—such as an Alawite and a woman—sends a clear message from al-Sharaa to Western nations that have been advocating for the involvement of women and minorities in Syria’s political process.

Syrians Get Their 'Eidi'! Check List of Ministers in Interim Government

The government, which was unveiled just before Eid ul-Fitr—the holiday celebrating the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starting on Monday in Syria—features new faces, with the exception of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense, who retained their positions from the interim government. Notably, the cabinet does not include representatives from the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces or the autonomous civil administration in northeastern Syria.

Anas Khattab has been appointed as the new Interior Minister , after recently serving as the head of the intelligence department.

Murhaf Abu Qasra , the new Defence Minister , has stated that his main goal is to build a professional army "from the people and for the people."

Hind Kabawat , a Christian activist who has opposed Assad since the conflict began in March 2011, was named the new Minister of Social Affairs and Labor .

Raed Saleh , who for years headed the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets), was appointed as the Minister for Emergency Disasters .

Mohammed Terko , a Damascus-based Syrian Kurd, was named the new Minister of Education .

Mohammed al-Bashir, who has led Syria's interim government since Assad's fall, was appointed as the Minister of Energy, with the mission to restore the electricity and oil sectors that were severely damaged during the conflict.

Syria's New Transitional Government: Aims and Challenges

The main aim of the new government is to end the ongoing conflict and restore stability to a country that saw violent clashes and acts of revenge killings earlier this month in the coastal region, home to members of the Alawite minority. The violence resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, mostly Alawites. Assad himself is an Alawite. Earlier this month, al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi reached a significant agreement in Damascus, which included a nationwide ceasefire and the integration of the U.S.-backed force into the Syrian army.

The formation of a religiously diverse government is an effort to persuade Western nations to ease the severe economic sanctions that have been in place against Assad for over a decade. According to the UN, 90% of Syrians are living below the poverty line, and millions are facing reductions in food aid due to the ongoing conflict.