Trouble Mounts for Assad as Rebels Capture Daraa; Thousands Flee Syria | Top Updates

Hama: Trouble mounts for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Syrian rebels seized control of a third main city, Daraa, as fighting continues between the forces of the government. The Syrian government is on the verge of losing Homs too. Thousands of people have fled Homs after rebels reached the edge of the country. While Daraa was lost to a local rebel group, Aleppo and Hama were captured by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The rebel alliance launched its offensive on November 27.

Meanwhile, amid rising violence in the country, India, the US, Russia and China have issued travel advisories for their respective nationals urging them to avoid travelling to Syria.

Here are the latest updates:

Opposition Forces Capture Daraa

Syrian rebels on Friday managed to take control over Daraa, a war monitor said after the opposition rebels wrested Aleppo and Hama. "Local factions have taken control of more areas in Daraa province, including Daraa city... they now control more than 90 per cent of the province, as regime forces successively pulled out," AFP reported quoting the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Thousands Begin to Flee Syria

Thousands of people have begun to flee Homs as opposition forces have reached the edge of Homs. In a post on Telegram, HTS urged the Syrian government forces to defect. "Our forces have liberated the last village in the vicinity of the city of Homs, and they are now at the city’s walls," a commander of the forces said.

Furthermore, as per a report by the United Nations, over 280,000 have been displaced in northwest Syria amid the sudden and massive offensive by Syrian rebels. "Over 280,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in a matter of days following the recent escalation of violence. Amid already dire living conditions after 13 years of war, the UN is scaling up humanitarian efforts to assist the most vulnerable," it wrote on X.

'Leave at the Earliest': India Amid Rising Violence

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday evening issued a travel advisory for Syria, urging citizens to avoid travelling to the violence-hit country and people living there to leave at the earliest. "In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification."

It further issued an emergency helpline number for nationals in the strife-torn West Asian nation.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the statement read.

Erdogan Blames Assad

As anti-government continue to make swift and significant advances in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, for the recent developments.

"We had made a call to Assad. We said, ‘Come, let’s meet, let’s determine the future of Syria together.’ Unfortunately, we could not get a positive response from Assad. These troublesome marches that continue throughout the region are not what we want," he said.

Turkish officials strongly rejected claims of being involved in the offensive and further stated they are closely monitoring the situation.

Syrian Civil War Enters New Phase

The Syrian civil war enters a new phase after 13 years following the sudden offensive by opposition forces on November 27. Rebel fighters claim the offensive was launched to preempt attacks by the Syrian army and in response to the intensified airstrikes on civilian areas in rebel-held Idlib by Syrian and Russian forces in recent weeks.

Lt. Col. Hassan Abdulghany, the rebel military leader, described the operation as a 'necessary defensive measure' in a video statement. The rebels aim to reclaim territory, stop airstrikes on civilians, and cut off vital supply lines for government forces.

