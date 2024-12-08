Syrian President Nowhere To Be Found In Damascus Amidst Invasion, Says Report

Damascus: Amidst a massive invasion in Syria and reports of the capturing of several cities, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly gone underground and is being seen nowhere in Damascus, CNN confirmed the reports citing sources. These claims have surfaced amidst an official statement from the Syrian President's office, which stated that Assad hadn't fled the capital city of Damascus.

The official line of the Syrian president’s office is that Assad hasn’t fled the capital. However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN that Assad isn’t at any of the locations in the city where you’d expect to find him.

Assad’s Presidential Guard are no longer deployed at his usual place of residence, as they would be if he was there, the source said, fueling speculation he may have escaped Damascus.

Traditionally, this guard detail would provide Assad’s inner cordon of security, and some of them would be expected to travel with the president when he is on the move.