Published 14:49 IST, July 24th 2024

Taiwan Braces for Powerful Typhoon After Monsoon Rains Batter Philippines

Taiwan shut offices, schools, and tourist sites on Wednesday ahead of a powerful typhoon that has already killed 13 and displaced 600,000 in the Philippines.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tyhoon
Residents watch the Marikina river as it floods from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)
14:49 IST, July 24th 2024