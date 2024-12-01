Taiwan Creates 'Ambassador-at-Large' Role to Strengthen Diplomatic Outreach

Taipei: Taiwan has officially established the position of "ambassador-at-large" to boost its diplomatic efforts and support non-governmental cooperation, according to reports.

The newly introduced role will involve choosing senior diplomats returning to Taiwan, with ranks of consul general or counsellor and above, to oversee specialized diplomatic responsibilities.

The new ambassadors-at-large will be selected based on their specialized qualifications, including proficiency in foreign languages and experience in international environments.

These individuals will be assigned key responsibilities, such as establishing or reopening diplomatic missions in strategic areas, advancing Taiwan's initiatives in global organizations, and strengthening ties with non-governmental groups, as per reports.

The duration of their assignments will be flexible, determined by the specific needs of each project they are involved in.

According to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, many senior diplomats possess invaluable professional experience and extensive global networks. However, once these diplomats return to Taiwan, there are often limitations that prevent them from fully contributing to the country's diplomatic efforts.

"When they return to Taiwan, certain constraints often limit their potential contributions," Lin remarked. By establishing this new ambassadorial role, Taiwan aims to unlock the full potential of these diplomats, allowing them to continue advancing the country's foreign policy priorities in meaningful way, reports.

This initiative is part of Taiwan's broader approach to enhancing international cooperation and exploring alternative forms of diplomacy. These include building stronger ties through exchanges with foreign parliaments and non-governmental organisations, which Taiwan sees as key to its continued global engagement.

In related developments, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is on a diplomatic trip to the Pacific, which includes visits to Hawaii and Guam, drawing further ire from China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory.

This backdrop underscores the increasingly complex geopolitical dynamics in which Taiwan is navigating its diplomatic and security strategies.