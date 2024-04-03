×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Taiwan Earthquake Captured on Video: Terrifying Scenes Of Tilted Building, Swaying Bridges Emerge

In the video, water can be seen spilling out from a rooftop swimming pool when the earthquake rocked Taiwan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taiwan Earthquake
Taiwan Earthquake Captured on Video | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Dramatic visuals have emerged from Taiwan where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake led to the deaths of at least seven people and left a trail of destruction behind. Netizens have posted several videos on social media platform X wherein the disaster can be seen unfolding.

Sharing visuals on X, a user wrote, “Taiwan was struck by its strongest earthquake in 25 years few minutes ago when a 7.4 magnitude tremor struck the island's eastern coast, prompting tsunami warnings across the region.A rooftop swimming pool during the Taiwan earthquake(sic).

In the video, water can be seen spilling out from a rooftop swimming pool in Taiwan when the earthquake rocked the island.

In another visual, a tilted seven-storey building was spotted.

A video shows cars plying on roads shaking and stopping midway after the quake.
 

A video has surfaced from a bridge in Taiwan wherein vehicles on a bridge can be seen shaking.

Officials said the quake was the strongest to shake the island in decades, and warned of more tremors in the days ahead. "The earthquake is close to land and it's shallow. It's felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands," said Wu Chien-fu, director of Taipei's Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center.

Strict building regulations and disaster awareness appear to have staved off a major catastrophe for the island, which is regularly hit by earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:30 IST

