Taiwan Earthquake: India Sets Up Emergency Helpline for Its Citizens

New Delhi: In view of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that jolted Taiwan in the early hours of Wednesday killing four and leaving a trail of destruction behind, the India Taipei Association has set up an emergency helpline for Indian nationals living in Taiwan.

The Indian nationals can avail assistance by contacting 0905247906 and ad.ita@mea.gov.in.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY



In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been setup by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian… — India Taipei Association 印度台北協會 (@ita_taipei) April 3, 2024

It also advised the Indian diaspora in Taiwan to follow advisories issued by the local authorities. It also requested the people to circulate the advisory among people.

