×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Taiwan Earthquake: India Sets Up Emergency Helpline for Its Citizens

Taiwan earthquake: The India Taipei Association has set up an emergency helpline for Indian nationals living in Taiwan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taiwan Earthquake
Taiwan Earthquake: India Sets Up Emergency Helpline for Its Citizens | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that jolted Taiwan in the early hours of Wednesday killing four and leaving a trail of destruction behind, the India Taipei Association has set up an emergency helpline for Indian nationals living in Taiwan.

The Indian nationals can avail assistance by contacting 0905247906 and ad.ita@mea.gov.in.

Advertisement

Taking to X, the association wrote, “ IMPORTANT ADVISORY In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been setup by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian nationals living in Taiwan: Mobile: 0905247906 Email: ad.ita@mea.gov.in”

Advertisement

It also advised the Indian diaspora in Taiwan to follow advisories issued by the local authorities. It also requested the people to circulate the advisory among people.

It added, “All Indian nationals are further requested to follow advisories issued by the local authorities. ITA also requests Indian nationals in Taiwan to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation(sic).”
 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

14 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

18 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

21 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

25 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

28 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

30 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

34 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

34 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

37 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

38 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

39 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

40 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

43 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

an hour ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

an hour ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo