Updated September 29th, 2021 at 07:06 IST
Taiwan lawmakers brawl amid anger over COVID response
Taiwan lawmakers brawl amid anger over COVID response
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Taipei, Sep 28 (AP) Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium.
Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker's podium as the chamber's head, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government's performance with a focus on national security and the economy.
Advertisement
In the ensuing melee, a few lawmakers were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents. Su was unable to give his speech.
The opposition lawmakers — members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang — broke through the protective barrier formed by members of Su's own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker's resignation over his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
The Nationalist party has criticized the ruling administration over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators on Tuesday waved signs which called recently shortened quarantine requirements for pilots a “big breach”.
Taiwan faced a large coronavirus outbreak in May and June this year, in which more than 800 people died. Many had suspected the outbreak had come from pilots returning home who only had to do three-day quarantines. The original source of the May outbreak hasn't been officially confirmed.
Advertisement
Last year, members of the Nationalist Party brought pig guts into the chamber and threw them around in a melee to protest Taiwan's removal of a ban on American pork products.
On YouTube, where videos of the fight were shared, many comments were supportive of the brawl. Some praised the Kuomingtang for “becoming stronger.” (AP) IND
Advertisement
Published September 29th, 2021 at 07:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
UFC 298 live streaming: How to watch MMA event live?Sports 17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.