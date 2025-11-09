'Take From BIG, BAD Insurance Companies': Trump Pushes To Abolish Obamacare, Calls For Direct Funding To Americans | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare and redirect federal health care spending directly to individual Americans.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over."

He added, "In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare."

The post marks Trump's latest push to revive his long-running campaign against the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama's domestic legacy.

Advertisement

Trump and Republicans have renewed criticism of the program amid the government shutdown, arguing it "drives up costs and enriches insurance companies at taxpayers' expense," Fox News reported, adding that Trump spent much of his first term trying to repeal the law.

Obama and Democrats argue the program made health care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.

Advertisement

Congress remains deadlocked over government funding, with health-care programs and insurer subsidies among the major budget sticking points fueling the shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday told reporters that he would not commit to holding a vote on extending COVID-19 pandemic-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year without congressional action, Fox News reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had floated a vote on such an extension in exchange for Democrats voting to end the shutdown. The issue of enhanced Obamacare subsidies has also been a matter of debate within the GOP, with some Republicans in moderate districts calling for at least a year-long extension to allow lawmakers time to create a new healthcare deal, Fox News added.