Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 07:09 IST

Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province

Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kabul, Sep 28 (AP) The Taliban on Monday banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.

The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial Taliban government's vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Advertisement

“Since I have heard (about the ban on trimming beards) I am heart broken," said Bilal Ahmad, a Lashkar Gah resident. "This is the city and everyone follows a way of living, so they have to be left alone to do whatever they want.” During their previous rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpretation of Islam. Since overrunning Kabul on Aug. 15 and again taking control of the country, the world has been watching to see whether they will re-create their strict governance of the late 1990s, Some indication came on Saturday, when Taliban fighters killed four alleged kidnappers and later hung their bodies in the public squares of the western city of Herat.

"If anyone violates the rule (they) will be punished and no one has a right to complain,” said the note issued to the barbers. It wasn't immediately clear what penalties the barbers could face if they don't adhere to the no shaving or trimming rule.

Advertisement

During the Taliban's previous rule, the conservative Islamists demanded that men grow beards. Since being ousted from power following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, shaved or cleanly trimmed beards have become popular in the country.

Barbershop owner Sher Afzal in Lashkar Gah said the decree hurts the bottom line. “If someone comes for a haircut, they will come back to us after 40 to 45 days, so it is affecting our business like any other businesses,” he said. (AP) IND

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 07:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Business
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

8 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News44 minutes ago

  2. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News44 minutes ago

  3. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo