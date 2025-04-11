Tariff Talks on The Table? JD Vance Likely to Visit India Between April 21-24

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in India on a four-day official visit starting April 21, with the spotlight on accelerating efforts to seal a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement aimed at easing tariffs and enhancing market access between the two nations.

The visit comes at a time when both New Delhi and Washington are looking to finalise the first tranche of the deal, initially envisioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s February meeting with US President Donald Trump .

Officials on both sides say the agreement could bring the much-needed relief on tariff barriers and help streamline trade flows.

Vice President Vance will be accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, marking her first visit to her ancestral homeland since assuming the role of Second Lady.

Usha, who traces her roots to Andhra Pradesh, is expected to bring a unique blend of cultural connection and political presence to the high-level meetings. The couple will also travel to Jaipur and Agra during their stay.

If reports are to be believed, the US Vice President is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi and senior Indian officials in New Delhi. In a parallel diplomatic engagement, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is also expected to land in India on the same day.

The high-profile visits come after President Trump announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods earlier this month, though he simultaneously declared a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, with the exception of China. The temporary reprieve is seen as a window of opportunity for India and the US to lock in progress on their trade agenda.

Terms Finalised, Deal Could Take Shape in 90 Days

An Indian trade official told Reuters on Friday that both countries have finalised the terms of reference for the ongoing trade negotiations. “We are far ahead in trade talks with the US compared to other countries. There are a lot of possibilities in the next 90 days,” the official said, adding that virtual meetings will continue regularly to maintain momentum.

The official noted that the two sides were actively exploring a “win-win” agreement that addresses long-pending issues around tariffs, digital trade, and regulatory standards.