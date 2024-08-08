Published 10:32 IST, August 8th 2024
Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled in Vienna After Suspected Terror Attack Threat
Organizers of Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Organizers of Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack | Image: Republic
