Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

TCS Accused of Firing Americans and Replacing Them With Indians With H1B Visa: Report

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise

Reported by: Digital Desk
TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Indian IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been accused of firing US citizens and replacing them with Indian nationals who are currently in the country on holding H1-B visas, an allegation denied by the company. 

More than 20 employees of TCS in the United States have accused the company of engaging in  unlawful discrimination based on race and age and promoting Indian nationals, said a report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The employees have lodged complaint against TC with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the country. 

A group of experienced American professionals is accusing an Indian outsourcing giant of firing them on short notice and filling many of their roles with workers from India on H1-B visas, said the report. It alleged that the work of the American professionals are being transferred to “lower-paid Indian immigrants on temporary work visas.”

TCS Responds to Allegations 

The company has denied the allegations claiming that it functions on the principle of ‘equal opportunity’ and ‘integrity’. 

"Allegations that TCS engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading. TCS has a strong track record of being an equal-opportunity employer in the US, imbibing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations," the TCS said as per reports. 

What is H1B Visa? 

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. 

 The H1B Visa is the most sought-after visa by Indian IT professionals in the United States. Further, information technology (IT) companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.


 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

