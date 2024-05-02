Advertisement

Layoff Latest News: In April 2024, the technology sector witnessed another wave of layoffs, with 21,473 employees from 50 companies being sacked, according to data from layoffs.fyi. This continues the trend of layoffs seen throughout the year, with a total of 78,572 employees being let go from at least 271 companies since the beginning of the year. This surge in layoffs comes amidst the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant disruptions across various industries.

Breaking down the layoffs by month, January recorded 34,107 job cuts across 122 companies, followed by 15,589 layoffs in February by 78 companies, and 7,403 job losses in March by 37 companies. While March experienced a slight decrease in layoffs, April saw a notable increase, indicating continued challenges for the industry.

A Look at Some of the Major Companies Sacked Employees in April

Apple: Apple initiated its first major round of job cuts since the onset of the pandemic, letting go of 614 employees, primarily from its special projects group. This move was prompted by the cancellation of a project related to self-driving cars. Further layoffs, including those from overseas locations, are anticipated.

Google: Google underwent a significant restructuring, resulting in layoffs across various teams, including those working on Python, Flutter, and Dart. Affected employees have the opportunity to apply for other positions within Google or in different locations. Additionally, layoffs occurred in departments such as real estate and finance as part of cost-reduction efforts.

Amazon: In its cloud computing division, Amazon implemented layoffs affecting teams involved in sales, marketing, and technology for physical stores. This decision reflects Amazon's strategic shift towards focusing on its core objectives and streamlining operations.

Intel: Approximately 62 employees were laid off at Intel's headquarters, particularly from the sales and marketing department. This move was a result of reorganization efforts led by Christoph Schell.

Byju's: Facing financial challenges and investor unrest, Byju's, an ed-tech company, had to lay off around 500 employees, including those in sales, marketing, and teaching roles.

Tesla: Tesla, Elon Musk's electric motor company, announced layoffs impacting thousands of employees across various departments. The reduction aimed to decrease the overall workforce by about 10% amidst sales challenges and heightened competition.

OLA Cabs: OLA Cabs reduced its workforce by around 200 employees, constituting approximately 10% of its staff. Additionally, CEO Hemant Bakshi resigned, with a co-founder assuming daily operational responsibilities.

Healthifyme: Healthifyme, a health tech startup, implemented layoffs affecting approximately 150 employees, primarily from sales and product teams. The company is undergoing restructuring to prioritize profitability and expand into the US market.

Whirlpool: Whirlpool, a home appliance manufacturer, announced layoffs impacting about 1,000 employees globally as part of cost-saving measures.

Take-Two Interactive: The company behind GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, laid off around 5% of its workforce and cancelled several projects.

Telenor: Telenor, a Norwegian telecom company, laid off 100 employees and announced plans to close a call centre as part of its restructuring efforts.

These layoffs underscore the ongoing challenges faced by companies in the technology sector, driven by various factors such as market dynamics, financial pressures, and strategic realignments. As the industry continues to evolve, companies are forced to make difficult decisions to adapt to changing circumstances and ensure long-term sustainability.