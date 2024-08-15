sb.scorecardresearch
  • Telangana Holding Talks With World Bank For Loans With Low Interest Rates: CM Revanth Reddy

Published 15:14 IST, August 15th 2024

Telangana Holding Talks With World Bank For Loans With Low Interest Rates: CM Revanth Reddy

In a veiled attack on the previous BRS regime, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his government would not make the mistake of borrowing funds with higher interest rates.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
World Bank
Telangana holding talks with World Bank for loans with low interest rates | Image: World Bank
15:14 IST, August 15th 2024