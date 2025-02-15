Tensions Rise in Serbia as Students and President Vucic Hold Parallel Rallies Over Railway Disaster

Kragujevac: On Serbia's Statehood Day, parallel rallies will be held by striking students and supporters of President Vucic, reflecting contrasting views. The student-led protest, part of a growing anti-corruption movement, was sparked by the Nov 1 collapse of a concrete canopy in Novi Sad that killed 15.

In the three months following the tragic roof collapse at a newly-renovated train station in Novi Sad that killed 15 people, mass anti-corruption protests have surged across Serbia, growing into the country's largest protest movement in years.

Serbian Students Rally in Kragujevac

The rally in Kragujevac, a central industrial city, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people. In addition to seeking justice for a fatal accident, participants are calling for the eradication of widespread corruption and a stronger respect for the rule of law.

Students selected Kragujevac for Saturday's rally due to its historical significance. In 1835, while Serbia was still under the Ottoman Empire, the people of Kragujevac declared a new constitution that aimed to limit the powers of the ruling authorities. This event is now commemorated as Statehood Day.

People welcome students in the Serbian industrial town of Kragujevac | Image Source: AP

On Saturday morning, in near-freezing temperatures, students traveled to Kragujevac from all over Serbia, some even walking 140 km from Belgrade. They arrived beating drums, blowing whistles, and waving the national flag, drawing applause from locals. Along the way, they were greeted with food, refreshments, and offers of accommodation, with many expressing hope for change through tears.

Meanwhile, in Sremska Mitrovica, a small town northwest of Belgrade, Vucic is expected to reiterate a traditional nationalist message, claiming that the West aims to oust him by force, potentially leading to the country's breakup.

Serbian authorities are anticipated to transport thousands of supporters from across Serbia and Bosnia to Sremska Mitrovica on Saturday. Some opposition activists have expressed intentions to block their arrival.

Vucic Faces Growing Anti-Graft Movement

The anti-corruption movement presents the biggest challenge to President Vucic in recent years. Having held power for over a decade, Vucic and his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party have faced accusations of suppressing democratic freedoms, publicly discrediting political opponents, and manipulating elections, according to international observers.

The canopy collapse, widely attributed to government corruption, has become a symbol of broader dissatisfaction with authoritarian rule. University students, leading the anti-corruption movement, have captured the public’s attention with their determination, youth, and creativity, resonating with a population disillusioned by politicians.

Prosecutors have charged 13 individuals in connection with the incident, and protests have led to the resignation of Serbia's prime minister. However, students have vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands for complete accountability are fulfilled.