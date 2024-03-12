×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Terrifying Video Of An Angry Bull Smashing A Woman With His Massive Horns On Road Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: In a horrifying occurrence captured on camera, a raging bull smashed a woman who was running on a roadway.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Terrifying video shows a bull who is furious and uses his enormous horns to smash a woman
Terrifying video shows a bull who is furious and uses his enormous horns to smash a woman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: On the Internet, we can regularly find videos of horrifying virtual animal encounters that put us in danger. While seeing animals fight other forest animals is common, it nevertheless terrifies us to see wild animals charge toward people. It should be noted that animals only attack people when they perceive a threat from them. Online users are trembling after watching a recent video that shows a horrific fight between a wild bull and a woman.

Bull Attack On Road

In a horrifying occurrence captured on camera, a raging bull smashed a woman who was running on a roadway. Other people who dared to cross the bull's path were also attacked. The bull charged at a woman who was spotted attempting to flee the charging beast in a crowded metropolis. The bull looked furious and confused. The incident was scary as the bull repeatedly crushed the woman with his enormous horns. The bull's massive horns struck the woman and threw her brutally out onto the road. 

Terror On Road

The video shows the bull storming across the street and terrifying passers-by into running for their lives, indicating that it was not happy with its initial kill. As they observed the chaotic situation, numerous others attempted to intervene and divert the bull's attention away from potential victims. Despite their best attempts, the bull continued its rampage, leaving a trail of destruction and terror in its wake.

Bull injuries are common all around the world. Injury cases resulting from bullfighting are more common in rural and agricultural areas. However, the video showing the bull racing across the road in the daytime is horrifying. About 4 lakh people viewed the video after it was uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

ViralWorld News

