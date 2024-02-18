Advertisement

Texas: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Falls City in Karnes County, Texas in the wee hours on Saturday. This is in a series of earthquakes in recent times in the area, as many as 30 in the last two weeks.

Just 10 minutes before this earthquake, the same area had a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, according to a statement by the US Geological Survey.

No injuries or major damage was reported in the Texas earthquake.

The 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Falls City struck at 12:32 am on February 17. Located 45 miles southeast of San Antonio, Falls City is a small town with a population of around 500 people.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake in Falls City was centred about 2 miles southeast of Falls City.