Updated February 18th, 2024 at 06:49 IST

Texas: Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude in Falls City, No Injuries or Damage

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Falls City in Karnes County, Texas in the wee hours on Saturday.

Shweta Parande
Earthquake in Texas
Earthquake in Texas | Image:AP
Texas: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Falls City in Karnes County, Texas in the wee hours on Saturday. This is in a series of earthquakes in recent times in the area, as many as 30 in the last two weeks.

Just 10 minutes before this earthquake, the same area had a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, according to a statement by the US Geological Survey.

No injuries or major damage was reported in the Texas earthquake.

The 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Falls City struck at 12:32 am on February 17. Located 45 miles southeast of San Antonio, Falls City is a small town with a population of around 500 people.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake in Falls City was centred about 2 miles southeast of Falls City.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 06:46 IST

